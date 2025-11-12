Germany to allocate €7.6 billion for stake in TenneT Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany plans to set aside up to 7.6 billion euros ($8.9 billion) over the coming years to acquire a stake in the German unit of electricity grid operator TenneT.

TenneT Germany operates more than 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) of high-voltage transmission lines, making it the country’s largest grid operator. Its network upgrades are critical for maintaining grid stability amid growing renewable energy input, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The budget document foresees 102 million euros in expenditures for 2026, with the remaining 7.48 billion euros earmarked for subsequent years. Funds are initially frozen and can only be released with approval from the budget committee. The government aims to secure long-term financing for grid expansion and energy supply security.

The move follows the Dutch government’s September announcement to sell 46% of TenneT Germany to an investor consortium, after a prior attempt to sell the unit to Berlin under the previous government failed. Germany is considering participation in the deal via state-owned lender KfW, the economy ministry confirmed.

The inclusion of the TenneT stake in budget planning was first reported by Handelsblatt on Wednesday.

News.Az