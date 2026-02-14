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Patriot
Tag:
Patriot
Raytheon to produce $3.7 billion in Patriot missiles for Ukraine
14 Apr 2026-22:48
Orbán’s Victory: a strategic win for European sovereignty
12 Apr 2026-10:45
Iraqi parliament elects Nizar Amedi as country's new president
11 Apr 2026-19:22
Patriots coach Mike Vrabel responds to viral photos with NFL reporter
08 Apr 2026-17:12
Switzerland halts Patriot payments until US confirms delivery dates
01 Apr 2026-19:59
Poland rejects US request to deploy its Patriot system to Middle East
31 Mar 2026-15:04
NATO deploys another Patriot system in Türkiye’s Adana
18 Mar 2026-13:52
Türkiye deploys NATO Patriot missile defense system in Malatya
10 Mar 2026-11:07
Iran hits US $1.1 bln worth of early-warning radar
04 Mar 2026-09:06
Patriots' Diggs pleads not guilty to assault charges
14 Feb 2026-09:51
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