Azerbaijan population tops 10.26 million as new demographic shift emerges

According to the State Statistical Committee, the population grew by 5,814 people, or 0.1 percent, during the reporting period as part of its latest macroeconomic indicators covering January to April, News.Az reports, citing APA.

The data shows that urban residents make up 54.3 percent of the population, while rural residents account for 45.7 percent. Men represent 49.8 percent of the total population, with women slightly higher at 50.2 percent.