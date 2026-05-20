Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan population tops 10.26 million as new demographic shift emerges

  • World
  • Share
Azerbaijan population tops 10.26 million as new demographic shift emerges
Photo: APA

Azerbaijan has released updated demographic data showing that its population has reached 10,268,165 people as of April 1, 2026, reflecting a slight increase since the beginning of the year.

According to the State Statistical Committee, the population grew by 5,814 people, or 0.1 percent, during the reporting period as part of its latest macroeconomic indicators covering January to April, News.Az reports, citing APA.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The data shows that urban residents make up 54.3 percent of the population, while rural residents account for 45.7 percent. Men represent 49.8 percent of the total population, with women slightly higher at 50.2 percent.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      