Germany to invest 35 bln euros in space security over next 5 years

Germany plans to invest 35 billion euros (about 40.95 billion U.S. dollars) over the next five years to strengthen its space security capabilities, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Thursday, News.az reports citing CNN.

Speaking at the Space Congress organized by the Federation of German Industries in Berlin, Pistorius stated that Germany would accelerate the establishment of a national space security system and collaborate with European and transatlantic partners to develop a reliable security architecture.

To safeguard Germany's interests, security and freedom in space, the country will pursue a coordinated national strategy, promote innovation and deepen international cooperation, said Pistorius.

The planned investment will focus on enhancing resilience against interference, building multi-layered satellite networks, developing early warning and monitoring systems, and establishing a dedicated military satellite operations center. The German armed forces will gradually develop structures capable of effective deterrence and defense.

"Future conflicts will not only take place on land, at sea or in the air, but also in orbit," Pistorius said. "Peace and security are never a given -- they must be safeguarded."

He emphasized that space security is a collaborative effort among politics, industry, research, and the military, advocating for closer cooperation within the European Union and NATO, while encouraging German industry to actively participate in related projects.

