German Defence Minister warns Russian satellites shadowing German space assets

Germany’s Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has warned that Russian satellites are shadowing German and allied satellites, raising concerns about potential threats in space.

Speaking at a space conference in Berlin, Pistorius said, “Russia and China have expanded their capabilities for warfare in space rapidly over the past years. They can disrupt satellite operations, blind satellites, manipulate or kinetically destroy them,” News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

The minister specifically cited two Russian satellites reportedly shadowing Intelsat satellites, which are used by German forces and partners, highlighting the growing risks to military and commercial space assets.

