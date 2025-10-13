Germany to purchase armoured vehicles worth nearly $7 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany is set to acquire 424 new wheeled armoured vehicles in a massive defense deal worth almost €7 billion ($8.1 billion).

The Bundestag’s budget committee is expected to approve the purchase for the German Army (Bundeswehr) in the coming days as part of Berlin’s ongoing effort to modernize its military fleet, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The largest share of the deal — worth around €3.5 billion — involves a framework agreement with General Dynamics for the development and procurement of 274 reconnaissance vehicles, with first deliveries expected in 2028.

A second contract, valued at €3.4 billion, will see Germany buy 150 “Schakal” wheeled armoured infantry fighting vehicles through the European defence procurement agency OCCAR. The vehicles will be built by Artec GmbH, a joint venture between KNDS and Rheinmetall, with deliveries scheduled from 2027 to 2031.

The contracts include options for expansion, allowing the purchase of up to 82 additional scout vehicles from General Dynamics — potentially increasing the deal’s total to €4.6 billion. Germany may also expand the Schakal order by up to 200 more units at a later stage.

The procurement underscores Germany’s commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities amid heightened security concerns in Europe.

News.Az