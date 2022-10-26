Germany to send missile systems, howitzers to Ukraine - Steinmeier

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany will send two MARS II multiple-launch rocket systems and four Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, News.az reports citing Ukrainian media.

“I promised Mr. President today that two MARS systems will be delivered in the near future and four our Panzerhaubitze 2000 will be also transferred to Ukraine within the next few days,” Steinmeier said.

In addition, he noted that Germany also delivers modern Iris-T air defense systems to Ukraine.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday – the first visit since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

News.Az