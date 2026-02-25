Germany urges Iran to act constructively in nuclear talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has called on Iran to halt efforts to develop nuclear weapons, limit its ballistic missile program, and stop destabilizing the wider region, a foreign office spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The statement comes ahead of fresh nuclear talks in Geneva, where German officials expect Iran to engage constructively in negotiations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to a senior U.S. official, the talks are scheduled for Thursday, with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner set to meet the Iranian delegation to discuss key nuclear and regional security issues.

