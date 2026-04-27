Germany urges UN action on Iran war, Hormuz crisis

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Germany’s foreign minister on Monday called on the UN to take a more active role in resolving the conflict involving Iran and in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the situation is already affecting the global economy.

“To resolve pressing issues of peace and security, the United Nations must become the linchpin of contemporary conflict diplomacy,” Johann Wadephul said before departing for New York to attend a UN Security Council meeting, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He criticized several members of the Security Council for blocking decisions, arguing that the international community cannot afford such obstruction while facing multiple major conflicts at the same time.

The top diplomat warned that Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is having a serious impact on the global economy, particularly affecting poorer countries, and said the world’s food supply is at serious risk.

“I will therefore advocate today in New York for the UN Security Council to live up to its role,” Wadephul said. “If the UN Security Council assumes responsibility now, it will also strengthen the international order,” he added.

Iran has effectively closed the key waterway since the US-Israel war that began on February 28. The conflict is currently on hold, and efforts toward a permanent resolution are underway.

News.Az