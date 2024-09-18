Germany’s Cologne hit by second explosion in a week

Germany’s Cologne hit by second explosion in a week

+ ↺ − 16 px

The western German city of Cologne was rocked by a small explosion early on Wednesday, marking the second such incident in a week.

At least one passerby was injured and that a similar material was used to the one in Monday's incident, News.Az reports, citing DW. The explosion occurred at about 5:00 local time in the city center, on Ehrenstrasse, a street filled with shops and apartments. The location is only 100 meters (328 feet) from the incident two days prior.Authorities have not indicated if there is a connection between the two explosions. There have been reports in recent months of small explosions across the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), where Cologne is located, due to gang-related activity.NRW state police wrote on social media site X that "we are on the scene with a large contingent of officers" and that "we are closing down the area." They called on the public to avoid the area near the scene of the explosion.

News.Az