Yandex metrika counter

Germany’s Cologne hit by second explosion in a week

  • World
  • Share
Germany’s Cologne hit by second explosion in a week

The western German city of Cologne was rocked by a small explosion early on Wednesday, marking the second such incident in a week.

At least one passerby was injured and that a similar material was used to the one in Monday's incident, News.Az reports, citing DW.

The explosion occurred at about 5:00 local time in the city center, on Ehrenstrasse, a street filled with shops and apartments. The location is only 100 meters (328 feet) from the incident two days prior.

Authorities have not indicated if there is a connection between the two explosions. There have been reports in recent months of small explosions across the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), where Cologne is located, due to gang-related activity.

NRW state police wrote on social media site X that "we are on the scene with a large contingent of officers" and that "we are closing down the area." They called on the public to avoid the area near the scene of the explosion.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      