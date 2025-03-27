Germany’s defense minister urges unified European military strategy

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Thursday called for a unified European defense strategy, urging increased military spending and deeper EU coordination.

“We live in a world where the international order is increasingly being eroded. Therefore, we need a European Union that can act quickly, decisively and from a position of strength,” he said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He made the remarks at the EUROPE 2025 conference in Berlin, an initiative organized by several German media outlets.

Pistorius outlined three priorities to strengthen European defense capabilities, starting with a significant increase in defense spending across the EU.

“Looking to the future, we are committed to ensuring that the next EU budget allocates a larger share to security and defense,” Pistorius said.

The minister also called for streamlined certification procedures for defense procurements across the EU, describing deregulation as “the way forward.”

He stressed that stronger coordination among EU member states would be essential to achieve this goal.

Pistorius emphasized that support for Ukraine remains “indispensable” for European security, stressing the importance of credible security guarantees and maintaining a strong Ukrainian military.

The minister reaffirmed Germany's commitment to European defense, saying his country was ready to take on greater responsibility.

