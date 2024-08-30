Ghana inks deal with US for first nuclear reactor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ghana has signed an agreement with a US developer to build its first nuclear reactor using technology from NuScale Power, according to the State Department.

The deal was signed between Nuclear Power Ghana and Regnum Technology Group to deploy a NuScale VOYGR-12 small modular reactor (SMR) at a US-Africa nuclear energy summit in Nairobi, News.Az reports citing Reuters.SMRs are smaller than today's reactors and can be built in a factory. But there are lingering questions, about whether they will ever be widespread commercially.The US is looking to promote technologies it considers to be clean energy and sell them to developing countries. The administration of President Joe Biden believes that nuclear energy, which generates power virtually emissions free, is critical in the fight against climate change.Nuclear power, on the other hand, produces long lasting nuclear waste.NuScale is the only company with a license to build a U.S. SMR. Last year it canceled its only project in the US amid rising costs.

News.Az