- News
- Military Convoy
Tag:
Military Convoy
-
A military convoy escorting civilians in northern Ghana came under armed attack on Monday, leaving three civilians dead and triggering a deadly response from soldiers that killed seven assailants, according to the Ghana Armed Forces.28 Apr 2026-12:45
-
-
As a result of the Ukrainian army's attack on a military convoy in Russia's Kursk region, 26 servicemen have died and more than 100 injured, News.az reports citing Ukraine's telegram channels.09 Aug 2024-15:35
-