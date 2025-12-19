Yandex metrika counter

Ghana seeks US extradition of ex-finance minister over corruption

Ghana’s former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. Ernest Ankomah/Getty Images.

Ghana has requested the extradition of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from the U.S. on charges of corruption, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The 66-year-old was declared a fugitive this year after failing to attend interviews in relation to his case — he stands accused of causing financial losses while he was in government.

Interpol issued a red notice, alerting law enforcement agencies to locate and detain Ofori-Atta, soon after. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The former banker oversaw Ghana’s debt restructuring efforts as finance minister between 2017-2024. He was dismissed by then President Nana Akufo-Addo, his paternal cousin, at a time of soaring inflation and growing calls for his resignation from both opposition and ruling party MPs.


