Ghana’s Finance Minister named acting Defense Minister following fatal helicopter crash

Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson as acting defense minister after a military helicopter crash claimed the life of Defense Minister Edward Omane Boamah and several others.

The helicopter, carrying five officials including Defense Minister Boamah and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, along with three air force crew members, was en route to the gold mining town of Obuasi when it crashed. Tragically, there were no survivors, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the crash.

Forson, 46, was appointed finance minister in January when Mahama returned to power. His new dual role comes as Ghana mourns the loss of key government officials.

News.Az