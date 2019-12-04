'Gingerbread City' exhibition to open in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the first time in Azerbaijan, Nargis Publishing House will present 'Gingerbread City', a miniature city made from gingerbread and icing, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

In the model city there are miniature versions of the main attractions of Baku, including the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Gosha Gala Gates, the Flame Towers, Maiden Tower, Baku Ferris Wheel, Baku TV Tower and the Carpet Museum, as well as small houses, a carousel, a spiced pastry plane, and even a ship.



Nargis Publishing House have invited Baku’s best confectioners and designers to create a sweet metropolis of gingerbread, licorice, caramel and marshmallows, with support from Formula 1, AZAL, Chenot Palace Hotel, Qafqaz Tufandag Mountain Resort Hotel, Bee Goddess, Caspian International Hospital, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO), iTicket, Berg, 150 Bar & Grill, Ay Qonshu, Bank Respublika, Coca-Cola, Etage Celebrity Point by Elnur Hasanov, Pasha Travel, Le Plaisir, Pomegranate Producers and Exporters Association of Azerbaijan (PPEAA), ANC GROUP MMC – Rahat supermarket, Aytan Safarova Infertility Center, Cold hands, warm heart, Elux Events Hall, Port Baku Mall and Gazelli House Baku.



At the grand official opening of the 'Gingerbread City' exhibition on December 6, the whole process of creating the mouth-watering miniatures will be demonstrated in the format of time-lapse photography.



The exhibition will be held on the ground floor of Port Baku Mall from December 5 to January 13, with visiting hours from 10 am to 10 pm.

News.Az

