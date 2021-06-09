Global COVID-19 case count down 15% in past week - WHO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 3 million novel coronavirus cases and over 73,000 deaths were registered worldwide in the past week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a weekly bulletin released in Geneva early on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"Global case and death incidences continued to decrease with over three million new weekly cases and over 73,000 new deaths, a 15% and an 8% decrease respectively, compared to the previous week," the global organization said in its COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update.

On May 31 - June 6, the global organization was informed about 3,016,005 new cases all over the world, and 73,807 COVID-related deaths. As of June 6, a total of 172,673,097 cases of the infection and 3,718,944 COVID-related fatalities have been reported worldwide.

Last week, case incidence declined in five out of six WHO regions, including Southeast Asia (31%) and Europe (17%). At the same time, Africa reported a 25-percent increase in cases. Mortality increased in the Western Pacific region (up 19%), North and South America (up 4%) and Africa (up 2%), but declined in Europe (down 21%), Southeast Asia (down 21%) and Eastern Mediterranean (down 1%).

