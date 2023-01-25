Yandex metrika counter

Global economy projected to grow 1.9 pct in 2023: UN report

Global economy projected to grow 1.9 pct in 2023: UN report

World output growth is projected to decelerate from an estimated 3.0 percent in 2022 to 1.9 percent in 2023, marking one of the lowest growth rates in recent decades, according to a UN report launched on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2023 report predicted global growth to moderately pick up to 2.7 percent in 2024, as some macroeconomic headwinds are expected to begin to subside next year.


