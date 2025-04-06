Global "Hands-Off" protests rally against Donald Trump SEE PHOTOS

Local labor unions, activists, and non-profit organizations mobilized in more than 1,200 locations including American cities Washington, D.C., New York City, Miami, Florida, Houston, Texas, and more in a show of protest against Trump. International protests of the same nature popped up in Paris, France, London, England, Berlin, Germany, and more for the Hands-Off National Day of Action.

While the protests were largely reported to be peaceful, the anger that emanated from those who attended, was present in videos and photos that emerged. New York's midtown Manhattan was flooded with people who marched down Fifth Avenue, while crowds gathered at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. The people who gathered held signs that protested against Trump's recently imposed tariffs, the firing of thousands of government workers, the dismantling of the Department of Education, extreme deportation policies, billionaire Elon Musk's involvement as an unelected official, and more.

"We're just concerned about our rights that have been taken away," New York protester Sylvia Schwartz told ABC7. “They're being taken away, they're dismantling everything. This is not about efficiency, this is about control and power and the destruction of the United States.”

All 50 states were involved in this mass day of protest, according to multiple reports, coming out in droves — rain or shine — holding signs with the onslaught of concerns of corruption and abuse of democracy. Trump and Musk were featured as caricatures and depicted as Nazi leaders on signs. The New York Times reported that Trump was playing golf on Saturday while the protests were ongoing. The White House said in a statement to AP News of the protests, “President Trump’s position is clear: he will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the Democrats’ stance is giving Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare benefits to illegal aliens, which will bankrupt these programs and crush American seniors.”

