Global stocks surge to near-record highs

Wall Street and global markets soared toward all-time highs, while Treasury yields fell and the dollar weakened, following a key speech by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Powell's remarks at the annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, indicated that the US would soon start cutting interest rates, as the job market faced rising risks and inflation approached the Fed’s 2% target, News.Az reports citing Reuters.On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.14%, to 41,175, the S&P 500 gained 1.15%, to 5,634 - near an all-time high - and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.47%, to 17,877.Europe's broad STOXX 600 index rose around 0.5%, its highest level in over three weeks and clocking a weekly advance for the third straight week. Asian shares outside Japan had nudged down 0.1%, but Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4% as investors digested inflation data and remarks from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda flagging a willingness to raise interest rates if the economy and inflation turn out as forecast.That left MSCI's all-country world index up about 1.1%, and with early August's turmoil in the rear view mirror, just above its mid-July all-time peak.Traders increased bets for a bigger rate cut in September following Powell's speech, with the fed funds futures now pricing in a 37% chance of a 50 basis point cut next month, up from about 25% late on Thursday. Traders are also pricing in about 106 bps of cuts by the end of the year."The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks," Powell said in his speech.U.S. Treasury yields fell across the board.The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 5.9 basis points to 3.803%, from 3.862% late on Thursday. The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 9.7 basis points to 3.9132%, from 4.01% late on Thursday.Its German equivalent was steady at 2.226%.The dollar turned lower and sterling rose to its highest in more than two years on Friday.The euro gained to $1.1189, up 0.7% on the day, hitting a one-year high.The Japanese yen strengthened, with the dollar down 1.36% at 144.27 after the Fed news and Bank of Japan Governor Ueda's comments on rates.

