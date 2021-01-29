Glorification of fascism – integral part of Armenia’s state policy, Israeli expert says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is a country where the glorification of fascism has become an integral part of state policy, Israeli expert Arye Gut told News.Az.

A few days ago, Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs released an annual report on the situation with anti-Semitism in the world. The report says that anti-Semitism is on the rise in Armenia. Thus, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as political cooperation and defense trade between Israel and Azerbaijan have led to an alarming rise in the bar of anti-Semitism in Armenia. It is noted that political criticism was soon replaced by attacks against an ethnic-religious background and accusations against Jews of alleged historical and contemporary crimes against the Armenian people. Anti-Semitism on the Armenian side was also observed against the backdrop of harsh criticism of political cooperation and the successful military-technical and trade partnership between Israel and Azerbaijan.

Expert Gut said he often highlights the level of anti-Semitism and anti-Israelism in Armenia through Israeli, Azerbaijani and international media outlets.

“Many “Jewish leaders” with Armenian surnames keep accusing me of “rabid anti-Semitism”. Today my views are confirmed by the report of Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs. I’m very grateful to the ministry for this report. The fact that a country, where anti-Semitism and fascism have become a state ideology and ranks first in terms of anti-Semitism in the post-Soviet area, calls for the destruction of the State of Israel can be said it considers this sentiment part of its state policy,” Gut added.

“Everyone is well aware that Armenia is the most mono-ethnic country, where chauvinism, nationalism, the exaltation of fascists and anti-Semites have become an integral part of the state policy of both the former regime and the Pashinyan regime,” he stressed.

“It is worth emphasizing that the cult of these bloodthirsty fascists and anti-Semites is not supported by the forces of some marginal political groupings, but the state – the criminal-terrorist leadership of present-day Armenia – is behind these actions,” the expert added.

News.Az