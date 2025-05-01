GM lowers 2025 profit forecast despite White House tariff relief

"There are ongoing discussions with key trade partners that may also have an impact," Barra said.

The Detroit automaker released the new forecast two days after pulling a previous one issued in January that did not take into account the automotive tariffs, and after the Trump administration made changes them.

The automaker expects to notch an annual adjusted core profit between $10 billion and $12.5 billion, including a current tariff exposure of between $4 billion and $5 billion.

GM's previous guidance for earnings before interest and taxes was between $13.7 billion and $15.7 billion.

It expects to earn an annual net income of between $8.2 billion and $10.1 billion, down its from prior range of $11.2 billion and $12.5 billion.