GM recalls nearly 600,000 vehicles

+ ↺ − 16 px

General Motors is recalling nearly 600,000 Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC vehicles due to engine issues that could cause damage or total failure.

According to a notice first reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on April 24, the recall covers597,630 total vehicles, including 126,027 Cadillacs, 174,208 Chevrolets and 297,395 GMC cars, News.Az reports, citing foreign media

The connecting rod and/or crankshaft engine components in these vehicles may have manufacturing defects that can lead to engine damage and engine failure, according to the recall notice.

Drivers may notice some warning signs before engine failure, including a knocking or banging sound from the engine, the check engine light turning on, or other engine performance issues like abnormal shifting, hesitation, or reduced propulsion.

Which GM cars are being recalled?

The recall covers the following cars equipped with a 6.2L V8 gas engine:

2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade

2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2021-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021-2024 Chevrolet Suburban

2021-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021-2024 GMC Sierra 1500

2021-2024 GMC Yukon

2021-2024 GMC Yukon XL

News.Az