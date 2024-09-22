Yandex metrika counter

GM to cut nearly 1,700 jobs in the US

General Motors (GM) plans to lay off around 1,695 workers at its Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas, USA.

The news was revealed in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice issued earlier this week.

The layoffs will occur in two phases, starting on November 18 and extending into January of the coming year.

