GM to cut nearly 1,700 jobs in the US
- Economics
General Motors (GM) plans to lay off around 1,695 workers at its Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas, USA.
The news was revealed in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice issued earlier this week.
The layoffs will occur in two phases, starting on November 18 and extending into January of the coming year.
