Gmail app malfunction on iOS devices in Russia

Google's Gmail app seems to be experiencing issues on iOS devices in Russia.

Some users were unable to refresh incoming messages on an Apple device. However, they were able to access all messages by logging into alternative apps, News.Az reports, citing TASS. Russian media reported on Wednesday that RuTube, a video hosting service promoted by Russia as a replacement for YouTube, is no longer available in the Google Play app store.In a statement on its Telegram channel, Rutube noted, “Th ere was a funny mix-up in the Google Play store: instead of introducing strict sanctions, the Rutube app became available only in the US! Americans are already actively studying the art of Russian stand-up comedy and culinary master classes on making dumplings, while Russians are surprised that their national video hosting suddenly became a ‘Hollywood exclusive.’”The Rutube app was removed from the App Store on August 10, with the company citing sanctions imposed by the American firm as the reason for its disappearance.

