GMI Cloud to build $500 million AI data center in Taiwan with Nvidia support

U.S.-based cloud services provider GMI Cloud announced Monday that it will construct a $500 million artificial intelligence data centre in Taiwan, partnering with U.S. chipmaker Nvidia to power the facility, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Set to come online by March 2026, the data centre will run on Nvidia’s latest Blackwell GB300 chips. The facility will house approximately 7,000 GPUs across 96 high-density racks, delivering processing capability of nearly 2 million tokens per second.

The project will draw around 16 megawatts of power, underscoring its scale as Taiwan continues to position itself as a key hub for advanced computing and AI infrastructure.

GMI Cloud Founder and CEO Alex Yeh said Taiwan needs more data centres as “strategic assets” to support its AI development, adding that the island’s power-supply challenges can be remedied.⁠ He said AI demand has been ‌strong, with the company's GPU utilisation “almost full”.

“You want to promote local ecosystems - you have to build the data centre first, ‍you have to build the AI cluster first,” he said.

The deal comes as technology giants around the world are pouring billions into AI infrastructure to support rising workloads, creating a windfall for semiconductor companies including Nvidia, which ​derives the bulk of its revenue from such sales.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has previously referred to such clusters ‌as “AI factories” and has in the past year also announced deals to sell its most advanced GPUs to projects in Saudi Arabia and South Korea. U.S. President Donald Trump has said he wants the top AI semiconductors such as Nvidia's Blackwell chips reserved for U.S. companies.

Other AI infrastructure projects recently announced in Taiwan include a 100-megawatt AI data centre project announced by Foxconn and ⁠Nvidia in May.

GMI Cloud, a GPU-as-a-Service provider ​and one of Nvidia’s cloud partners, already operates data ​centres in the United States, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand and Japan.

Besides the Taiwan project, GMI Cloud plans to build a new 50-megawatt U.S. data ‍centre, and is looking ⁠to seek an initial public offering in two to three years.

The project with Nvidia is expected to generate about $1 billion in total contract value once fully operational, Yeh said.

Initial customers for the ⁠Taiwan AI factory include Nvidia itself, cyber-security firm Trend Micro, electronics maker Wistron, Chunghwa System Integration, data-‌infrastructure provider VAST Data, and industrial solutions firm TECO.

News.Az