Gold hits new all-time high of $4,735 as Bitcoin crashes below $92,000

Gold has surged to a new all time high, reaching $4,735 an ounce, as investors sought safe haven assets amid sharp turbulence in global markets, News.Az reports.

The rally comes as Bitcoin fell below $92,000, extending losses that have rattled confidence in riskier investments.

Analysts say the move into gold reflects growing uncertainty over global economic prospects, tighter financial conditions, and heightened geopolitical risks. Traditionally viewed as a store of value in times of stress, gold has benefited from strong demand by central banks and investors looking to hedge against volatility and inflation.

In contrast, cryptocurrencies have come under renewed pressure. Bitcoin’s drop below the $92,000 level triggered further selling, with traders citing profit taking, regulatory concerns, and shifting expectations around monetary policy. Other major digital assets also recorded losses.

Market observers note that the divergence between gold and Bitcoin highlights a broader reassessment of risk. While cryptocurrencies have often been promoted as an alternative hedge, recent price movements suggest investors are reverting to more established safe havens during periods of instability.

Financial markets are now watching upcoming economic data and policy signals for clues on the next direction for both traditional and digital assets.

