Gold pocket watch gifted to the captain who rescued Titanic survivors sets a record at auction

A gold pocket watch that was given to Capt. Arthur Rostron, captain of RMS Carpathia that rescued 700 survivors of the Titanic, sold at auction for nearly $2 million.

+ ↺ − 16 px

A gold pocket watch presented to the captain who saved 700 Titanic survivors has sold at auction for nearly $2 million, marking a record for shipwreck memorabilia, News.Az reports citing the CBS

The 18-carat Tiffany & Co. watch was given by three women survivors to Capt. Arthur Rostron for diverting his passenger ship, the RMS Carpathia, to save them and others after the Titanic struck an iceberg and sank in the north Atlantic on its maiden voyage in 1912.Auctioneers Henry Aldridge and Son, who sold the watch to a private collector in the United States on Saturday for 1.56 million British pounds, said it's the most paid-for piece of Titanic memorabilia. The price includes taxes and fees paid by the buyer.The watch was given to Rostron by the widow of John Jacob Astor, the richest man to die in the disaster and the widows of two other wealthy businessmen who went down with the ship.

News.Az