Gold price achieves some bearish correction – Forecast for 24-10-2024
Gold price faced strong negative pressure yesterday, to achieve some bearish correction for the last rise, noticing that the price begins today with bullish bias that hints heading to resume the main bullish trend again, motivated by stochastic positivity, News.Az reports citing Economies.
Therefore, we expect to witness positive trades in the upcoming sessions, supported by the EMA50, and the targets begin at 2760.00$ followed by 2775.00$, noting that failing to consolidate above 2722.00$ will push the price to achieve additional bearish correction that its next target reaches 2700.00$.
The expected trading range for today is between 2710.00$ support and 2745.00$ resistance.
