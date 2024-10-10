Gold price begins positively: Forecast for 10-10-2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gold price provides positive trades now, as it is affected by stochastic positivity, and it might head to retest the broken neckline of the double top pattern before turning back to resume the bearish correction, News.Az reports citing The Economies.



Therefore, the price might witness temporary positive trades, but we suggest the continuation of the bearish trend domination in the upcoming sessions, and the price needs to break 2603.87$ to open the way to visit 2578.65$ as a next correctional station, taking into consideration that breaching 2635.06$ will stop the expected decline and lead the price to attempt to return to the main bullish track again.The expected trading range for today is between 2595.00$ support and 2635.00$ resistance.

News.Az