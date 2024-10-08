Gold price forecast for 08-10-2024
Gold price continues to press on 2635.06$ level, waiting to confirm the break to open the way to activate the correctional bearish wave that targets 2603.87$ as a first negative station, News.Az reports citing Economies .
Therefore, our bearish overview will remain valid and active for today, depending on the formation of the double top pattern, reminding you that it is important to hold below 2662.00$ to continue the expected decline.
The expected trading range for today is between 2620.00$ support and 2655.00$ resistance.
