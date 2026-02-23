Gold price surpasses $5,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gold futures for April delivery on the Comex exchange, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, climbed above $5,150 per troy ounce for the first time since January 30, according to trading data.

As of 3:08 a.m. (Baku time), the precious metal was trading at $5,160 per troy ounce, marking a 0.58% increase, News.Az reports.

By 3:12 a.m. (Baku time), gold prices extended gains to $5,161.5 per troy ounce, up 0.61%.

News.Az