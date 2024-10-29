Gold price tests the recent high: Forecast today
Gold price opened today with clear positivity to reach the thresholds of the recorded high at 2758.37$, and begins to provide negative trades that hint heading to achieve bearish correction on the intraday basis, depending on forming second top that supports the chances of achieving expected decline in the upcoming sessions, waiting to visit 2722.00$ as a first negative station, News.Az reports.
Therefore, we expect to witness bearish bias today, supported by stochastic negativity, noting that breaching 2758.40$ will stop the expected decline and lead the price to continue the main bullish trend and achieve new gains that extend to 2782.00$ areas.
The expected trading range for today is between 2735.00$ support and 2760.00$ resistance.
