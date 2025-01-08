Gold price to hit $3k in 2025: Analysts predict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gold prices grew by about 30% in 2024, and the upward trend will continue in 2025, as gold will continue to be viewed by investors as a "safe haven" during periods of economic and political instability, News.az reports citing Gazeta.Ru.

Thus, according to Elman Mekhtiyev, founder of the Kredcheck service, gold will rise in price amid growing economic and political turbulence around the world. He notes that central banks will continue to increase their reserves of gold and other eternal assets in the face of growing risks for their countries, especially given the possible destabilization of foreign exchange reserves due to the growth of cryptocurrencies.Dmitry Puchkarev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments, predicts that gold prices will rise in 2025 to $2.6–2.9 thousand per ounce. The main growth factors, in his opinion, will be expectations of the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) easing interest rates and ongoing purchases of precious metals by central banks.Tsifra Broker analyst Ivan Efanov believes that the price of gold may reach $3,000 per ounce by the end of 2025, despite the possible strengthening of the US dollar. According to him, gold remains a sought-after asset in conditions of instability and geopolitical upheavals.Previously, Bloomberg, citing a UBS forecast, wrote that by the end of 2025, gold on the exchange will rise in price to $2,900 per ounce.

