Gold on track for over $5,000? Bullish signals point to 2026

The rally has been fueled by strong central bank demand for the precious metal, along with expectations of additional interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. As of December 22, 2025 (3:22 a.m. EST), spot gold was trading at $4,445.4 per ounce, up significantly from levels near $2,500 at the start of the year, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

Gold has repeatedly broken records throughout the year, reaching a peak of $4,381 per ounce in October, marking its strongest annual performance in more than 45 years.

Overall, gold prices have climbed more than 77% in 2025 and are on track for their best yearly performance since 1979, with momentum expected to remain strong into 2026.