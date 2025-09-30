Yandex metrika counter

Gold retreats after rallying to fresh record highs

  • Economics
  • Share
Gold retreats after rallying to fresh record highs
Photo: Getty Images

Gold prices slipped on Tuesday, retreating to around $3,800 an ounce after setting a new record earlier in the day.

The decline came as traders closed out a volatile month marked by successive all-time highs, largely driven by concerns over a potential U.S. government shutdown, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Bullion retreated to about $3,800 an ounce after reaching a fresh record earlier on Tuesday, as European stocks and US equity futures also slipped. The precious metal jumped more than 10% this month.

“Following a non-stop rally throughout September, I suspect we are seeing some end-of-month profit taking,” said Ole Sloth Hansen, commodity strategist with Saxo Bank A/S. “I also suspect Chinese traders are involved, basically reducing bets ahead of their Golden Week.”

The deadlock in Washington is just the latest turmoil boosting gold’s appeal as a safe haven, along with concerns about the economic impact of President Donald Trump’s trade wars and geopolitical tensions. Bullion has soared about 45% this year, on track for the biggest annual gain since 1979.

On Monday, a meeting between top congressional leaders and Trump ended without a deal on the government’s short-term funding. That’s fanned fears of a shutdown that could hinder the release of economic reports — depriving investors of crucial data needed to assess the US economy.

Demand for gold from central banks and a resumption of interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve have also supported prices. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG see room for the rally to continue.

Spot gold fell  to $ an ounce as of 10:53 a.m. in London. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged  lower. Silver, palladium and platinum all fell sharply


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      