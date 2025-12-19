Gold, silver hover near records on US inflation data

Spot gold was trading near $4,330 an ounce by mid-morning in London and was on track for a second consecutive weekly gain, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Data released on Thursday showed that the core US consumer price index rose at its slowest pace since early 2021, reinforcing the argument for lower borrowing costs, which typically support non-yielding assets such as precious metals.

However, analysts noted that the inflation figures were complicated by the impact of a record six-week US government shutdown that ended last month. After delivering its third consecutive interest-rate cut last week, the Federal Reserve has remained unclear about the future pace of monetary easing.

Market participants are currently pricing in about a 25% chance of another rate cut in January. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has continued to push strongly for further reductions in interest rates next year.

In Asia, the yen dropped against the dollar after the Bank of Japan raised its interest rate to the highest level since 1995 but offered no clear guidance on future monetary tightening.

Geopolitical tensions, including in Venezuela, have also enhanced gold’s haven appeal. Trump has ordered a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers off the country’s coast as he ratchets up pressure on Caracas amid a buildup of America’s military presence in the region.

Precious metals have been on a scorching rally this year, with both gold and silver set for their best annual performances since 1979. Silver has more than doubled and gold has jumped about two-thirds on a run underpinned by elevated central-bank buying and inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds.

Falling US interest rates have led ETF investors “to start competing for limited bullion with central banks,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts including Daan Struyven said in a note. “We expect the same two drivers — structurally high central-bank demand and cyclical support from Fed cuts — to lift the gold price further.” Platinum has also more than doubled this year. The metal’s surge to above $1,980 an ounce — the highest since 2008 — has come as the London market shows signs of tightening, with banks parking supplies in the US to insure against the risk of tariffs. Exports to China have also been robust this year, with demand bolstered by the start of futures trading in Guangzhou.