Although Chalamet was the sole winner representing “Marty Supreme” — and the honor marked his first-ever Golden Globe — the Leonardo DiCaprio-led “One Battle After Another” continued to solidify its position as the season’s frontrunner, News.Az reports, citing USA Today.

Entering the 83rd edition of what is often billed as Hollywood’s biggest party with a leading nine nominations, the dramedy “One Battle…” emerged with four Golden Globe wins. Its haul included the award for best comedy or musical, as well as best director, which went to Paul Thomas Anderson.

DiCaprio lost to Chalamet in the stacked best actor category that also included George Clooney and Ethan Hawke.

The Jan. 11 show aired live on CBS and Paramount + from Beverly Hills, California, and featured Nikki Glaser returning as a host both sharp and gentle.

Along with “One Battle…,” the night's top movies were “Hamnet,” “Sinners,” "KPop Demon Hunters," and “The Secret Agent,” all of which earned two awards.

On the TV side, Netflix’s searing drama “Adolescence” won four awards from its leading five nominations: Best supporting actor for Owen Cooper, best actor in a limited series for Stephen Graham, best supporting actress for Erin Doherty and best limited/anthology series or TV movie.

HBO’s intense medical drama “The Pitt” nabbed two Globes, including one for standout star Noah Wylie, while Seth Rogen’s very-meta Hollywood circus “The Studio” also aced a pair for best comedy and best actor in a comedy for Rogen.

Here are the 2026 Golden Globe nominees and winners.

Golden Globes winners: Movies

Best drama

WINNER: "Hamnet"

"Frankenstein"

"It Was Just an Accident"

"The Secret Agent"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners"

Best comedy or musical

WINNER: "One Battle After Another"

"Blue Moon"

"Bugonia"

"Marty Supreme"

"No Other Choice"

"Nouvelle Vague"

Best actor in a drama

WINNER: Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent"

Joel Edgerton, "Train Dreams"

Oscar Isaac, "Frankenstein"

Dwayne Johnson, "The Smashing Machine"

Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"

Jeremy Allen White, "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere"

Best actress in a drama

WINNER: Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"

Jennifer Lawrence, "Die My Love"

Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"

Julia Roberts, "After the Hunt"

Tessa Thompson, "Hedda"

Eva Victor, "Sorry, Baby"