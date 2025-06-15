Google Cloud experienced a major outage

Beginning around 2 p.m. Eastern, Google Cloud encountered issues that triggered a wave of outages affecting numerous Google services as well as third-party apps and platforms, News.Az informs via Toms Guide.

Spikes on the outage tracking site, Down Detector started peaking at the time. Affected Google services included Search, Meet and Nest as well as Workspace which handles many cloud based apps like Google Documents and Google Drive.

Everything peaked with all of the various apps and services peaking above 10,000 reports on Down Detector.

Because of Google's outage, other services like Discord and Spotify also appeared to suffer issues. Spotify's problems were so big that we began tracking that outage separately.

The outage was also global with reports streaming in from around the world.

It's took some time before Google's status pages updated to revealing that the company was aware of issues and was working on implementing a fix.

Google pointed us toward various status pages when asked about the outage but did not provide more information as to why Cloud and other services stopped working properly.

Issues were resolved about three hours after they started with Search and Google Nest seeming to take the longest to get back to normal.

As of this writing, Google Cloud is still showing some lingering issues but most services should be back to normal and it's not known how long it will take Google to resolve the remaining issues.