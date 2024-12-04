Google's AI video generator expands to more customers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google has announced that its AI model, Veo, which can generate short video clips from images and prompts, will soon be available to a select group of customers.

Starting Tuesday, Veo will be offered in private preview to users of Vertex AI, the company’s AI development platform on Google Cloud, News.Az reports, foreign media. Google says that the launch will enable one customer, Quora, to bring Veo to its Poe chatbot platform, and another, Oreo owner Mondelez International, to create marketing content with its agency partners."We created Poe to democratize access to the world's best generative AI models," Poe product lead Spencer Chan said in a statement. "Through partnerships with leaders like Google, we're expanding creative possibilities across all AI modalities."Unveiled in April, Veo can generate 1080p clips of animals, objects, and people up to six seconds in length at either 24 or 30 frames per second. Google says that Veo is able to capture different visual and cinematic styles, including shots of landscapes and time lapses, and make edits to already generated footage.

News.Az