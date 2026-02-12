Google launches Gemini AI in Azerbaijani language

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence model has officially launched in the Azerbaijani language, according to a joint announcement by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and Google, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani was selected as one of 23 new languages added as part of Gemini’s global expansion, allowing users in Azerbaijan to access AI tools in their native language alongside major international languages.

The Azerbaijani-language interface is already available on the web version, while full mobile support is active on both Android and iOS. Users can also access “Gemini Live,” a feature that enables real-time conversational interaction with the AI.

Google has also introduced advanced creative tools to the Azerbaijani market. “Nano Banana” allows users to turn simple ideas into high-quality visuals and edit existing images using natural language instructions. Meanwhile, “Veo” can generate high-quality 1080p videos with synchronized sound by accurately following complex creative prompts.

In addition, three new productivity and education-focused features are now available in Azerbaijani. “Canvas” offers a workspace for writing and coding projects with AI collaboration. The “Deep Research” model helps users analyze complex topics by combining information from multiple sources into detailed reports. “Guided Learning” supports education through interactive tests tailored to individual learning styles.

The move is expected to expand access to advanced AI tools for Azerbaijani-speaking users across education, business, and creative industries.

News.Az