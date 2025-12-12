Google to build subsea cables in Papua New Guinea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alphabet’s Google will build three subsea cables in Papua New Guinea, funded by Australia under a mutual defence pact, the Pukpuk Treaty, officials said on Dec. 12. The $120 million project will link northern and southern PNG with the Bougainville autonomous region, upgrading the nation’s digital infrastructure.

Peter Tsiamalili, PNG’s acting ICT minister, said the cables will improve digital security, reduce reliance on single points of failure, and help attract global tech investment. The project reflects cooperation between PNG, Australia, and the United States to enhance regional stability and infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Pukpuk Treaty allows Australian defence personnel access to PNG communications systems, including satellite stations and cables. The project is part of broader strategic efforts in the Pacific, amid growing Chinese influence in the region.

Google’s Australian office hosted discussions with PNG, Australian, and U.S. officials on the project. The company also plans a data hub on Christmas Island, linking it with Australia, Africa, and Asia to strengthen internet resilience.

News.Az