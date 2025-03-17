Google to integrate Chirp 3 HD voice interface into Vertex AI platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next wave of generative AI is shifting focus to voice, and Google is leading the charge.

The tech giant announced today that it will add Chirp 3, its HD voice interface, to the Vertex AI development platform starting next week, News.Az reports, citing TechCrunch.

This move expands the capabilities of Vertex AI, allowing developers to incorporate advanced voice features into their applications.

Last week Google quietly announced that Chirp 3 would be rolling out 8 new voices for 31 languages. Use cases for the platform include building voice assistants, creating audiobooks, developing support agents and voice-overs for videos. The news was announced at an event at Google's DeepMind offices in London.

Its efforts are coming at the same time that others are also leaping forward with their voice AI work. Last week, Sesame — the startup behind the viral, very realistic sounding “Maya” and “Miles” AI apps — announced the launch of its model for developers to build their on customised apps and services on top of its tech.

Notably there will be usage restrictions around Chirp 3 to try to keep a handle on misuse. "We're just working through some of these things with our safety team," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, at a news event today.

ElevenLabs is among the major startups that have raised hundreds of millions in funding to expand their work in AI voice services.

The news will bring Chirp 3 into the same stable as newer versions of its flagship LLM, Gemini, that are being tested, as well as its image-generation model Imagen and its pricey Veo 2 video generation tool.

It’s arguable whether what Google is releasing with Chirp 3 will be as “realistic” as some of the other AI efforts to create “human” voices (Sesame’s work stands out in particular). But as Demis Hassabis, the CEO of DeepMind, emphasized, this remains a marathon, not a sprint.

“In the near term… this idea that [AI is] a silver bullet to everything in the next couple of years, I don't see that happening just yet. Think we're still quite a few away, years away from something like AGI happening,” he said. “It’s going to change things… over the next decade, so the medium to longer term. It’s one of those one of those interesting moments in time.”

Google launched Vertex AI way back in 2021 as platform for developers to build machine learning services in the cloud. That was, of course, well before the explosion of interest in AI, and specifically generative AI, that came with the launch of OpenAI’s GPT services.

Since then, the company has been leaning into Vertex AI in part as it plays catch up to other companies like Microsoft and Amazon building generative AI tooling for developers. In addition to building generative AI on top of Gemini, developers can use Vertex AI to classify data, train models, and set up train models for production. It will be interesting whether it moves to expand its walled garden to models beyond those created by Google itself.

Google has been building “Chirp” voice services for years, going back to using the name as a code name for its early efforts to compete against Amazon’s Alexa service.

News.Az