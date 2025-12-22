Google’s data dominance fuels AI lead over competitors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Google’s access to a vastly larger data set than its competitors, particularly OpenAI, gives the tech giant a significant advantage in the artificial intelligence (AI) race.

While ChatGPT still leads in monthly active users, Google’s AI, Gemini, has recently outpaced ChatGPT in both user growth and engagement, according to US research firm Sensor Tower, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Google’s historic dominance of the internet, through platforms like YouTube, the Android operating system, and its search engine monopoly, provides it with unparalleled data for AI development. This data superiority is increasingly fueling concerns over potential tech monopolies.

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince told US-based tech magazine Wired that Google has been the dominant force in the internet over the past 27 years. Prince highlighted that Google developed the tools to monetize internet traffic and is now a major player in AI research, combining its search capabilities with AI to create a formidable competitive advantage.

Prince noted that Google currently accesses 3.2 times more web pages than OpenAI, 4.6 times more than Microsoft, and 4.8 times more than Anthropic or Meta, giving it “incredibly privileged access” to data. This advantage, he said, contributed to Gemini outperforming ChatGPT, emphasizing that the AI race is increasingly about data access rather than hardware, research, or technology alone.

Prince criticized Google’s dominance, saying, “Google is the problem here… until we force them—or convince them—to play by the same rules as everyone else, it will be difficult to fully open access to online content.”

He added that Cloudflare marked July 1 as “Content Independence Day,” offering free tools for clients who want to prevent their data from being used to train AI. Since then, the initiative has blocked more than 400 billion AI bot requests.

News.Az