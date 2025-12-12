Top YouTube trends in India 2025: Labubu, Squid Game lead
YouTube India has unveiled its 2025 year-end list, revealing the videos, creators, and songs that captured the nation’s attention. From Bollywood hits like Coolie to major events like IPL 2025 and Asia Cup, the platform’s trends reflect India’s diverse online audience.
Viral internet sensations also made waves this year. Labubu, Squid Game, and TungTungTung Sahur became must-watch content across Shorts and full-length videos, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
YouTube reports that 76% of Gen Z in India relied on the platform for the latest updates and entertainment, underscoring its growing influence.
Top trending videos & moments in 2025:
- Squid Game
- Saiyaara
- Coolie
- Kumbh Mela
- IPL 2025
- Sanam Teri Kasam
- TungTungTung Sahur
- Labubu
- Asia Cup
- Kpopdemonhunters
Top creators of 2025:
- MrBeast
- Sejal Gaba
- 김프로KIMPRO
- Keshav Shashi Vlogs
- Tera Trigun
- Sirf Shreyansh
- Zidaan Shahid Aly
- KL Bro Biju Rithvik
- Tech Master Shorts
- Raj Shamani
Most popular songs on YouTube Shorts:
- Passo Bem Solto (Slowed)
- Shaky
- Saiyaara
- Yeda Yung
- Mafia
- Victory Anthem
- Tune O Rangeele (Brazilian Funk Mix)
- Jutti Meri (Live)
- Payal Ki Khanak
- Dil Pe Chalai Churiya (Trending Version)
Full-length videos dominating YouTube:
- Saiyaara
- Ranu Bombay Ki Ranu
- Shaky
- Raanjhan
- Teri Ramjhol Bole Gi
YouTube India’s 2025 trends reveal a mix of entertainment, culture, and viral phenomena, highlighting how the platform shapes what viewers watch—and talk about—across the country.