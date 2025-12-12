Top YouTube trends in India 2025: Labubu, Squid Game lead

+ ↺ − 16 px

YouTube India has unveiled its 2025 year-end list, revealing the videos, creators, and songs that captured the nation’s attention. From Bollywood hits like Coolie to major events like IPL 2025 and Asia Cup, the platform’s trends reflect India’s diverse online audience.

Viral internet sensations also made waves this year. Labubu, Squid Game, and TungTungTung Sahur became must-watch content across Shorts and full-length videos, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

YouTube reports that 76% of Gen Z in India relied on the platform for the latest updates and entertainment, underscoring its growing influence.

Top trending videos & moments in 2025:

Squid Game

Saiyaara

Coolie

Kumbh Mela

IPL 2025

Sanam Teri Kasam

TungTungTung Sahur

Labubu

Asia Cup

Kpopdemonhunters

Top creators of 2025:

MrBeast

Sejal Gaba

김프로KIMPRO

Keshav Shashi Vlogs

Tera Trigun

Sirf Shreyansh

Zidaan Shahid Aly

KL Bro Biju Rithvik

Tech Master Shorts

Raj Shamani

Most popular songs on YouTube Shorts:

Passo Bem Solto (Slowed)

Shaky

Saiyaara

Yeda Yung

Mafia

Victory Anthem

Tune O Rangeele (Brazilian Funk Mix)

Jutti Meri (Live)

Payal Ki Khanak

Dil Pe Chalai Churiya (Trending Version)

Full-length videos dominating YouTube:

Saiyaara

Ranu Bombay Ki Ranu

Shaky

Raanjhan

Teri Ramjhol Bole Gi

YouTube India’s 2025 trends reveal a mix of entertainment, culture, and viral phenomena, highlighting how the platform shapes what viewers watch—and talk about—across the country.

News.Az