Government of Azerbaijan has always supported Jewish community - President Ilham Aliyev

  • Politics
The government of Azerbaijan has always supported the Jewish community and regularly put in place all the measures to improve their living conditions, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a meeting with President of the Conference of European Rabbis Pinchas Goldschmidt in Munich, as he mentioned the Jewish community living in the Guba district of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The head of state said it had been the way of living for the people of Azerbaijan across millennia.


