Grab acquires China’s Infermove to boost delivery tech

Singapore-based Grab Holdings has acquired Infermove, a China-based developer of AI-enabled robotics solutions, to enhance its first- and last-mile delivery capabilities.

In a statement on Tuesday, Grab said, “As we are constantly looking for new ways to bridge online and offline in better and smarter ways, we see the opportunity to further develop Infermove’s solutions out of Singapore to complement Grab’s first- and last-mile delivery capabilities,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Nasdaq-listed company added that its teams will explore how Infermove’s autonomous robots can improve experiences for both customers and partners.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

