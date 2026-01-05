Arab investors eye purchase of Russian football club

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UAE-based investment fund No Limits Sports is considering the acquisition of Russian football club Rotor Volgograd.

Speaking about the potential deal, Vadim Andreyev, president of the fund’s Eurasian division, said Rotor is among three Russian clubs seen as having strong investment potential. The club competes across the Russian Premier League (RPL) and the Football National League (FNL) structures, News.Az reports, citing sports journalist Ivan Karpov.

No Limits Sports has proposed a flexible investment model, with funding volumes ranging from one to several dozen billion rubles, depending on the quality of the club’s business plan. The fund’s goal is to turn the club into a highly profitable asset within three to five years, leveraging long-term development and commercial growth strategies.

