Graham: Trump to hold briefing on possible expansion of operation against Venezuela

US President Donald Trump will brief members of Congress on the possible expansion of the US operation against Venezuela and Colombia to include ground strikes.

US Senator Lindsey Graham stated this in an interview with CBS, News.Az reports.

On September 27, the American television channel NBC reported that the US military is working on options for striking drug traffickers inside Venezuela. Such strikes could begin within weeks, although Trump has not yet approved any such strikes. On Saturday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro emphasized that the United States is preparing a new war in the Caribbean, despite the American leader's promises not to engage in armed conflicts.

"Trump told me yesterday that upon his return from Asia, he plans to brief members of Congress on future potential military operations against Venezuela and Colombia, so there will be a congressional hearing on the possible expansion (of strikes - ed.) from sea to land," Graham said.

