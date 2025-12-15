Grant, Sharpe lift Blazers past Warriors 136-131

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 48 points, knocking down a season-high 12 three-pointers. It marked the NBA-leading 28th time in his career that he has made 10 or more 3-pointers in a single game, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The final quarter featured multiple lead changes. Toumani Camara’s alley-oop dunk off a pass from Donovan Clingan tied the game at 121 for Portland, but Curry quickly responded with a 3-pointer followed by a layup. The Blazers later regained the lead at 127-126, only for Curry to answer again with another 3.

Grant then scored and converted a free throw to give Portland a one-point edge. Deni Avdija added two free throws with 19.9 seconds remaining to extend the lead to 132-129. Moses Moody’s dunk pulled Golden State within 134-131 with 13.2 seconds left, but Grant sealed the win with two free throws, pushing the final margin to 136-131. Grant finished the night with a season-high seven 3-pointers.

Curry was playing his second game since returning from a left quadriceps contusion that caused him to miss five straight contests. He had scored 39 points in the Warriors’ 127-120 home loss to Minnesota on Friday night.

Draymond Green returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous game against the Timberwolves for personal reasons. He had also sat out two games earlier with a right foot sprain. Green finished with eight turnovers, including four in the third quarter, and was assessed a technical foul.

Portland jumped out to a 34-23 lead late in the first quarter following a 3-pointer by Caleb Love. Golden State rallied to take a 62-61 advantage into halftime. In the third quarter, Curry hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Warriors a 79-70 lead, their largest of the game at that point.

The matchup was added to the schedule after both teams were eliminated from the NBA Cup.

